Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC may be out of financial danger for now but there's going to have to be a lot more belt-tightening down at the Deva over the coming months.

That means the players on lucrative two-year deals will have to be moved on; a process which has started by the departure of midfielder Kingsley James on loan to relegation rivals Barrow AFC .

James will spend the remainder of the season at Holker Street but, judging by the comments of new Bluebirds assistant manager Jamie Day, his stay could well be made permanent.

And it's here where we start our round-up of this week's big talking points in the National League.

Kingsley James praised

James made his debut off the bench in Barrow's 1-0 win at Maidstone United last Saturday and then played the full 90 minutes in their 1-1 draw at home to Gateshead on Tuesday, which meant they moved six points clear of Chester.

"I've seen Kingsley a lot over the years, and we've always liked him when we have played against him," said Day to the North-West Evening Mail .

"We knew what he could bring to the team. He's up and down and he puts his foot in and can marshal in front of the back four.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"I thought he did really well for his debut. He came in on Saturday and he bedded in really well with the boys. I think he will be a really good signing for this club."

Meanwhile, Gateshead have sent Nyal Bell out on loan to National League North outfit Alfreton Town.

Bell, who spent the first half of the campaign on loan at the Blues, scored twice on his debut as Alfreton went down 4-3 on Tuesday night at a Harrogate Town team featuring John McCombe.

John Askey wanted

It's been a good week for Macclesfield Town . They followed their 2-1 triumph at Aldershot Town on Saturday with an even more impressive 4-1 victory at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday to move five points clear at the summit.

But, unsurprisingly, the remarkable job their boss John Askey is doing is starting to attract admiring glances from elsewhere.

Askey has been strongly linked with the vacant manager's position at League Two strugglers Grimsby Town and Macclesfield are doing everything they can to keep him.

(Image: Matt Ratcliffe)

A statement from the Moss Rose club read: "Given what John and the team have achieved this season, this is inevitable. But at this stage it is just speculation.

"There has been no formal approach made to the club from another club seeking permission to speak to John and it goes without saying that the club do not want to allow anything to happen that may get in the way of the club's return to the EFL.

"In recognition of John's achievements so far this season, in January the club offered him a substantial reward for guiding the club to promotion this season and the club is currently in discussions with John to further improve that offer."

Hartlepool takeover talk

He was busy watching Ostersunds FK record a famous Europa League win at Arsenal last night.

But Daniel Kindberg, who is the chairman of the Swedish minnows, will now turn his attention to the possibility of getting involved with a consortium reportedly interested in taking over crisis-hit Hartlepool United .

Kindberg said: "I'm looking into it, (I) have had some meetings while I'm here.

"We'll have an answer within a two-week period; I haven't decided yet. I need to look into some things and discuss it a bit more. We'll see.

"I've been contacted by a consortium and they're discussing it with me. It's a fantastic town and a fan base that's behind the team."

In separate developments, the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust says it has a rescue plan in place should the club go into administration, while former boss Ronnie Moore has said he is open to return following the sacking of Craig Harrison.

Youngy hands over reins

Chester FC legend Neil Young had been minding the shop at FC Halifax Town following the departure of manager Billy Heath.

But Young, who oversaw an excellent 1-1 draw at Wrexham, will now return to his head of scouting role after the Shaymen appointed Jamie Fullarton as Heath successor's.

Yorkshire rivals Guiseley , meanwhile, are still looking for a new boss after Paul Cox was sacked for the first time in his career.

If he wants the job, interim player-manager Sean St Ledger will have done his chances the world of good after guiding the Lions to a 1-0 home win over AFC Fylde on Tuesday.

(Image: Terry Marland)

John Rooney netted the only goal of the game and after it former Republic of Ireland international St Ledger said: "This is one of the best feelings I have ever had in football, we as a group didn't give in and that victory was special."

Guiseley are still 11 points adrift of safety but they are now within two points of second-from-bottom Torquay United , whose boss Gary Owers believes his side can pull off another great escape despite their precarious position.

"Wasn't the club four or five points away with three games to play last season, and still did it?" said Owers after the Gulls lost 3-2 at home to Sutton United on Tuesday.

"We are going to play most of the teams around us as well, and that will only help the cause if we can take points off them. We have to win as many games as possible, we know that, but if we can have a run at any stage now, we can still do it."

Latest signings

The transfer window may well and truly be closed for clubs in the Premier League and Football League but National League outfits are still wheeling and dealing.

Aldershot Town have signed Swiss centre-back Tim Schmoll, Sutton have moved for Barrow striker Byron Harrison, while Ebbsfleet United have taken advantage of cash-strapped Dagenham & Redbridge's situation to bring in attacker Corey Whitely.

Also making moves are Dover Athletic and Halifax who have snapped up Stevenage defender Kevin Lokko and Cambridge United frontman Ade Azeez, and Guiseley striker Mike Fondop respectively.

Torquay have signed Czech defender Jakub Sokolik following his release from Plymouth Argyle while Tranmere have also bolstered their backline with the loan capture of Forest Green Rovers' defender Manny Monthe.

Reading Under-23 captain Gabriel Osho has joined Maidenhead United while striker Louis Theophanous has made a two-league jump to sign for Woking from Billericay Town.

Wrexham midfielder Sam Wedgbury, meanwhile, has put pen to paper on a new 18-month contract.