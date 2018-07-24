Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's 14 years since Kevin Ellison first game through the doors at Chester. A lot has changed for both player and club in that time.

While many of his peers who played with him during his first spell at the Blues have long since hung up their Adidas World Cups, Ellison continues his defiance in the face of Old Father Time.

This season Ellison will turn 40 and he shows no sign of relenting.

A career that began way back in 1996 with Southport continues for the 39-year-old Liverpudlian, who returns with his Morecambe side to Chester this evening for the first time since his second spell at the Deva back in 2009, before the club went bust and the subsequent reformation of the Blues.

"A lot of my mates who played with me down the years have retired and they always ask me 'how do you do it?' said Ellison.

"The truth is is that I don't really know. I do my yoga and swimming and I look after myself. As I have got older I have curbed the going out and I don't really do that now. I do what I can to give me the best chance of carrying on.

"I'm still one of the fittest in training when it comes to the tests, I still chip in with plenty of goals and I still contribute to the team and can mix it just as good as the young lads can. When the day comes when people say 'Kev isn't the player he used to be', then I'll stop. There is no sign of that happening yet and I don't really think about it.

"My two kids help drive me on as well. I joke with my daughter every summer that this might be Daddy's last season playing football and she gets a bit upset at the thought of it. So I don't want to be letting her down so I go at it again for another year!

"When my body tells me no then I'll stop. I won't be just being a part of a squad if I can't compete like all the young lads. But I've still got it and I don't feel like I'm ready for that yet."

Liverpool fan Ellison first arrived at Chester back in 2004, signed by one of his heroes when he used to watch the Reds on the Kop - Mark Wright.

But Wright left just weeks after Ellison's arrival and was replaced by a bona fide Anfield legend in Ian Rush. It is a period Ellison remembers fondly.

"I'd been a Stockport and ended up on loan at Lincoln City and they wanted to sign me but I wanted to remain in the North West," said Ellison, who spoke to the Chronicle on his battles with depression earlier this summer .

"I used to watch Mark Wright as a young lad on the Kop so it was a bit of a thrill to play for him. But he left a few weeks later and Ian Rush took over. Ian Rush was a legend to me and it was a special time working so closely with someone who I held in such high regard.

"I played some good football during that time and it was a period in my career that I look back on fondly."

Ellison's form for Chester saw Hull City swoop for him in a £100,000 deal in January 2005.

A season at Tranmere Rovers followed that before Ellison found himself back in familiar territory in 2007 when Bobby Williamson brought him back to the Deva on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

He spent the next two seasons at Chester and was part of the Blues side that was relegated from the Football League for a second time in 2009, where off the field turmoil under the ownership of Stephen Vaughan would eventually see Chester City fold in 2010 before Chester FC was born in its place that same year.

"That was a difficult time," recalled Ellison.

"There was a lot going on off the field and it does make a difference to players. You are taking that over the white line and you're thinking about your family and your mortgage and if you are going to get paid the following week.

"We have had trying times at Morecambe where we have had off field stuff and I think my experience at Chester helped me deal with that a bit better. It was something that I had been through.

"We were relegated at the end of the season and it was gutting. As a player it was gutting and for the fans it was gutting.

"But seeing the club recover has been great. There aren't too many people I know there but I know quite a few of the fans and I know the club secretary, Tony Allan.

"I've not had the chance to go back since I last left and it's something I'll enjoy. There are clubs I have played for, naming no names, where I am not bothered about their results. Chester aren't one of them.

"I always check the scores on a Saturday night and it would be great if they could get back to the Football League in the not too distant future. The fans have been through a lot and they deserve the good times again."