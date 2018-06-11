Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jordan Archer is focusing on making his mark in the National League North for Chester FC next season but admits that the club's move to part-time isn't ideal.

The 24-year-old striker has another year left on his contract at the Swansway Chester Stadium having penned a two-year deal in November last year following a switch from Evo-Stik Northern Premier League outfit Stourbridge.

He netted four times in 19 games for the Blues in a campaign blighted by injury and one that ended with Chester relegated from the National League.

Since Marcus Bignot's sacking three games before the end of last season, the Blues moved to appoint former Salford City managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson to the Blues hotseat. And the arrival of the duo is something that Archer believes can help be the catalyst for positive change on the field.

"I think it is a good appointment for the football club," said Archer, who returned from holiday in Thailand this week.

"It's exciting. I knew of them both and have followed them because of the TV programme and I think that they will be a good thing for the club moving forward. They know the National League North and they know how to get success.

"I've already had a chat with them about my own situation before I went away and they asked me to go away and think about it and my plans are to come back for pre-season and play for Chester again next season unless something changes."

Archer's red-hot form for Stourbridge at the start of last season prompted the Blues to make a move for the striker, who had been a target for Tranmere Rovers at the time.

The offer of full-time football with the Blues was too good to turn down for Archer and he quit his day job working in a bank to make the switch to professional football.

But with the Blues heading for a part-time model under Morley and Johnson next season, Archer admits it isn't the ideal scenario.

"I had a great start to last season and when the chance came to sign for Chester and go full-time I jumped at it," he said.

"I quit my job because it was a chance to be a professional footballer and realise a dream. I felt that full-time football would offer me the best chance of progressing and improving as a player.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Part-time football isn't ideal and it was really disappointing when I heard we were weren't going to be full-time, but it is the right way forward for this football club at this time after all that has gone on with the financial side of things.

"Last season was tough for everybody involved. I think that the financial things that were going on played on some players' minds and things just fell apart. It was gutting but what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."

And while Archer doesn't rule out a switch away from the Blues, with Southport having been linked with the player earlier in the summer, the striker is planning for a future with the club.

"I can't say for definite what will happen but Chester is where I am planning to play my football next season and I will be having a chat with the gaffers soon," he said.

"Things change in football but my focus is on coming back strong for pre-season and helping us kick on."