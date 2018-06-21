Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There weren't too many tears shed by fans when Chester FC announced their retained list last month.

After relegation to the National League North, nine players were released from the Blues as new bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley looked to reshape their squad and shake off the losing mentality of the last 12 months.

But striker James Akintunde was one player who many were sad to see go.

The 22-year-old, who joined Chester following a successful trial spell in the summer of 2016, finished last season with eight goals and had been one of the Blues' better performers during a season of misery on the field.

The former Cambridge United striker penned a deal with National League side Maidenhead United on Wednesday and will get another crack at non-league football's top tier again next season.

But despite the struggles of Chester during his two seasons there, Akintunde was sorry to go.

"Despite everything that went on there were plenty of good times I had at Chester," said Akintunde.

"The people, from the staff, the fans to the board, they were all so good to me when I was there and made me feel at home, even though I was a long way from my friends and family. Any time I had a problem they always tried to help me and it is something that I am very grateful for.

"We were all disappointed with how last season finished and I was sorry to go as there were a lot of good people there and it is a great club.

"I had been living with James (Alabi) but he moved away and living on my own and the costs involved were very difficult, so I had been planning to move back down south if I could so I could be closer to my family.

"At the end of the season Calum (McIntyre) had asked what I had been planning to do, but I hadn't had any contact from anyone else. But that is football and it's all part of it. In my head I was planning to head back closer to home, though, and Maidenhead fits the bill."

Maidenhead have ambitions to push on after a successful debut season in the National League last time out.

And Alan Devonshire opted to make a move for Akintunde after being impressed with his performance in Chester's 2-0 win over them in Marcus Bignot's first game in charge.

"I remember that game well and it was probably my best game for Chester," said Akintunde.

"The manager (Devonshire) mentioned that game and how impressed he was and they have some big plans for next season.

"I'm delighted to have got another chance in the National League to show what I can do and I can't wait to get started and hopefully make an impact here.

"But I will be keeping an eye on Chester next season and hopefully I can be playing against them in the National League pretty soon."