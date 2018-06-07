Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are millions of volunteers up and down the country who selflessly give up their time for no monetary gain.

In all walks of life and for a variety of causes, volunteers make an enormous contribution to their local communities, from trustees to campaigners and carers to fundraisers.

Being a fan-owned club, Chester FC is so heavily reliant on the good work done by volunteers.

From sitting on the board, working in the office or the club shop or helping to fundraise for the football club, volunteers are the life blood of the Blues and allow it to function.

And the Blues are hoping more people will want to get involved.

City Fans United director Andrew Morris said: "Chester Football Club is founded upon the club motto 'Our City, Our Community, Our Club' and an essential aspect of this is the range of volunteers who give their time and skills, without reward, to support the club in a range of roles without which the Club would be unable to function.

"This week is National Volunteer Week and this provides a perfect opportunity to thank those volunteers we currently have, as well as reaching out to those individuals who may have an interest in volunteering but unsure as to how they can.

"The City Fans United board without exception recognise that without the hours these volunteers put in behind the scenes during the week, and on matchdays, across the club there is no doubt that there would not be a football club for us all to support.

"Having the opportunity to speak to directors at other clubs throughout the season the conversation around our model and being volunteer ran is always something which is always discussed and looked on enviously from other clubs alongside supporter ownership."

The Blues are actively seeking more volunteers to come forward to join one of the established working groups, help on a day-to-day basis or support the matchday teams and programme and ticket sellers.

Said Morris: "At this time of year the work for volunteers is actually increasing with fantastic work being done around season ticket renewals, CFU membership renewals as well as commercially preparing for the new season so it is a perfect time to join the club in a voluntary capacity and support the club achieve success in the 2018/19 season.

"As such we are actively seeking volunteers who wish to support the Club either within one of the established working groups commercial, fundraising, fan engagement and governance or on a day-to-day basis around the club or indeed supporting the matchday team with programme sellers, 50/50 ticket sellers or helping after the game to tidy the stadium.

"In addition to these established groups and volunteering roles we are always eager to speak to anyone who can volunteer their time or expertise in other areas, most of the working groups meet for a few hours in the evening every few weeks, but we have a number of volunteers who may be unable to attend the meetings such as exiles who can still massively contribute and support the actions from the groups outside of these set meeting times.

"I appreciate that volunteering and stepping into a new setting could be daunting but the opportunity to meet with fellow Blues, working together to directly support the club become sustainable and develop on and off the pitch is rewarding."

Anyone wishing to volunteer or find our more about how to get involved can email andrew.morris@chesterfc.com