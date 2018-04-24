Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC officials are set to interview shortlisted candidates for the vacant managerial role at the club today and tomorrow.

The Blues, managerless since the sacking of Marcus Bignot earlier this month , have whittled down over 80 applications for the post to a select few, with interviews likely to take place away from the Swansway Chester Stadium.

And a decision on the new man at the helm for next season, one that will be in the National League North following Chester's relegation from the National League a fortnight ago, could be taken ahead of this weekend's trip to Barrow for the final game of a miserable campaign for the Blues.

A host of names have been linked to the post over the past 10 days or so, with ex-Leeds United and Rotherham United manager Neil Redfearn, interviewed for the role after Jon McCarthy's sacking, installed as the bookies' favourite for the top job.

Other names to have been in the frame include ex-FC Halifax Town manager Billy Heath, former TNS and Hartlepool United boss Craig Harrison, Walsall coach Ian Sharps and former Blues Shaun Reid, Andy Holden and Graham Barrow, as well as former Tranmere Rovers boss Ronnie Moore, Bangor City manager Kevin Nicholson and Runcorn Town boss Chris Herbert.

But there are some names who have been linked who won't be taking on the role.

Former Crewe Alexandra and Leyton Orient boss Steve Davis, who expressed interest in the vacancy when speaking to the Chronicle last week, is understood to have decided against applying for the role.

Ex-Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell was also rumoured to be a candidate although it is understood he did not throw his hat into the ring. The same is also believed to be true for ex-Chester City boss Barrow, heavily linked last time around and a former assistant of Caldwell's at the Spireites and the Latics.

Witton Albion chairman Mark Harris last week stated that they would resist any attempt from Chester to prize Carl Macauley away from Wincham Park. And Harris looks set to get his wish for his boss to remain with Macauley understood not to have entered the reckoning.