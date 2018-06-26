Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In sweltering heat last night, Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson put their new-look Chester FC side through their paces for the first time.

The Blues squad were put through their paces by bosses Morley and Johnson, coach Derek Egan and experts from a Saltney gym as they had their fitness measured on their first day back.

Among the new faces at training were new signings Steve Howson, Grant Shenton, Matty Hughes, John Pritchard, Dominic Smalley and Jon Moran, while they were joined by a number of trialists and two players who are expected to put pen to paper on deals tis week.

Of last season's squad, Kingsley James and Ross Hannah were among those to return, with the duo very much part of the squad until their long-term future is resolved, while Jordan Archer was also back as part of the squad.

Morley and Johnson are keen to build up the fitness of their squad early doors and the Blues will be put through a rigorous regime in Warrington on Wednesday.

The Blues bosses are also close to confirming the addition of two new players, both of whom trained with the squad last night.

Chester secured two signatures yesterday afternoon with former Forest Green Rovers defender Jon Moran and versatile Ashton United full back John Pritchard both penning one-year deals.