Chester FC are today set to reveal the identity of the individual who wishes to donate a 'substantial' amount to the football club.

The Blues have called a press conference for 5pm this afternoon where the identity of the individual and the plans for the proposed financial donation to the National League North club will be made known, as well as where the two parties are up to with their discussions.

Cash-strapped Chester were approached by a wealthy entrepreneur with links to the city last month and due diligence has since taken place on both sides with sides.

The board of City Fans United, the supporters group that owns the football club, stated at the time the proposed donation was revealed that the individual in question was not looking to take any kind of control or dilute the model of fan ownership and was looking to leave a 'legacy'.

At last month's informal CFU meeting at St Theresa’s Social Club in Blacon, non-executive director Richard Lynes updated those in attendance as to the current state of play.

“The individual wishes to remain anonymous at this stage but we believe he is legitimate and nothing so far has caused us to think otherwise,” Lynes told members.

“We believe that he wants to give something back. If it comes to fruition then it could be very exciting but at this stage we simply don’t know what will happen. It is very early.”

Lynes confirmed that there would be no takeover and no shares for sale, but he did say that the individual’s identity would have to be revealed if the matter continued to progress, which has been the case.