Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Howson took little convincing to sign for Chester FC .

The 32-year-old central defender had verbally agreed to join Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley even before they had been confirmed in the Chester hot seat and was unaware of his destination until the duo were named in the role last month.

Howson, who signed a one-year deal with Chester on Saturday, knows Morley and Johnson well and has been a trusty lieutenant on the pitch for them at both Ramsbottom United and Salford City.

And when the chance to link up with them again this season came around he needed little time to mull it over.

"I was surprised when they left Salford after the job they had done there but they rang me and said that they had something in the pipeline and would I be onboard for it," said Howson, whose other clubs have included Prestwich Heys, Radcliffe Borough, Australian team Bunbury Force, Curzon Ashton and, most recently, Southport.

(Image: ChesterFC.com)

"I just said 'yeah' and didn't even ask where it was. As soon as I found out it was Chester I was absolutely delighted as it is a massive club, the biggest that I have ever played for and an unbelievable opportunity.

"It was the easiest decision I've ever made and I can't wait to get started."

Howson is full of praise for how Morley and Johnson operate.

Their starring role in the BBC and Sky documentary 'Class of '92: Out of their League' gave an insight into what goes on in the changing room when the duo are in charge, but Howson says that there is more to them than simply was shown on the television.

"The gaffers are passionate but there is much more to them than you saw on the documentary," said Howson.

"Lads buy into what they are trying to do and would run through brick walls for them, but it is both ways and they buy into the lads as individuals and they earn the respect they get.

"They are winners and top managers. Their record speaks for itself I think. I have known them since I was 15 and there is that trust that they have in their players, and their players trust them.

"They will be making sure everyone knows what an opportunity this is for them. They are big on fan interaction and making sure the lads appreciate the fans support whatever the result. They want as much interaction with the fans as possible.

"This is a big club with lots of history. It's had a tough time but I think we'll do well next season and we'll be making sure we give it a go and give the fans something to smile about."

Howson last worked with Morley and Johnson during the 2016/17 season, a campaign that saw him released by the duo before making a switch to Curzon Ashton.

Howson explained: "I was supposed to be club captain that season but I turned my knee really early on, I felt it rip and I damaged the cruciates in my knee.

"It took most of the season but I battled back to fitness but by the time I had the lads were doing well and they didn't want to rock the boat and start changing the line up and taking out lads who were earning their place. That meant I wasn't in a great position when it came to a new deal and I ended up leaving. That's football and you don't have hard feelings or anything like that. I hoped I would get the chance to work with them again and it has come up.

"They know what to expect from me. I will give everything I have for Chester and I will always play with heart and passion. I'm looking forward to the journey."