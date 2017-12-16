Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This time last week (6.30am, Saturday, December 9) Chester FC head groundsman Mike Barrow opened the doors to the Swansway Chester Stadium pitch and wondered just how the club were going to get their crucial league clash with Solihull Moors on.

But fast forward eight and a half hours and Marcus Bignot's boys were walking out on to a surface which, not long before, had it been completely covered in snow.

That the Blues managed to play - and subsequently win - the match owed much to the hard work of the groundstaff and the army of volunteers who descended on the Deva in the club's hour of need.

But it was also a consequence of the decision in the summer to rip up the pitch for the first time in a number of years.

Barrow's preparations for today's FA Trophy tie with AFC Fylde (3pm kick-off) have not been smooth either given the continuing bad weather.

But, barring any drastic changes, he shouldn't have the same feeling of apprehension when he arrives at the ground this morning.

"The snow was heavy the previous day, and there was a bit more overnight, so when I opened the doors at 6.30 I thought, 'I'd better start shovelling here!" remembers Barrow of last weekend.

"The key for me every season is to try not to lose a game to the weather. We've got to do everything we can to get a game on. But that's probably the latest I've ever marked a pitch - at 10 to three!

"Without the help of the volunteers, we'd have been struggling. At one stage there were three or four of us for a good couple of hours. We cleared a good percentage but then the snow came down again and I was thinking, 'this is not happening today'.

"But we battled through, rallied the troops, and more people came down with their brushes, shovels, wheelbarrows... everything! We just went for it and I can't thank them enough.

"The good thing is, underneath the pitch was always playable. There weren't any signs of any frozen patches. It stayed nice and soft underneath. The ref said to get as much cleared as we could; he was even willing to play on some of the slush, if you like, that was still there, as long as the penalty boxes were visible, which we did.

"Everybody went for it, it was great, and the win made it all the worthwhile."

Chester chose to revitalise the club's playing surface in the summer despite the costs incurred.

"We probably would've been struggling now (if we hadn't had that done)," said Barrow, speaking on the latest installment of The Chronicle's True Blue Podast.

"I'm surprised how well it's taken it. We've had a lot of football this month already. We've had Liverpool (Under-23s), a friendly behind closed doors, and we've still got three games to go.

"At this time of year the weather is not getting any warmer, it's just all about recovery, cleaning it up and going again, and trying to tick every game off as we go and hopefully don't lose any."

Barrow has had to be patient this week as the snow returned after the vital 1-0 victory over Solihull.

"Normally on a Monday we would divot the pitch, but I opened the doors on Monday and we were back to square one, as it was covered in snow," said Barrow, a lifelong Blues fan.

"I had to wait until Wednesday for the pitch to be cleared of snow; luckily the rain came and cleared it all. Wednesday was case of spending three or four hours divoting the pitch. Then on Thursday we finally got some machinery on there. We hadn't been able to get on there because it had been that wet and also covered.

"I hoovered it up, which is the mower with the brusher attachment, which flicks any debris up from the game. That normally happens on a Monday, after the divot, but obviously that was delayed.

"There's not much growth this time of year, so it was basically about giving it a brush up on Thursday and Friday, putting the stripes back in, and standing the grass back up nice to go on Saturday. Then we should be good to go!"

