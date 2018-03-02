Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot believes the bond between the players and the supporters has been strengthened by the revelation of the club's true financial plight.

It came to light at the end of January that the fan-owned club needed to find £50,000 to survive the season.

More than £90,000 has been raised by supporters since then to ensure the Blues will make it through to the summer.

But, with big overheads remaining, and in particular the cost of the contracts of some of the players on two-year deals, further funds are going to have be raised.

At the same time, costs will have to continue to be cut.

Whereas his predecessor Jon McCarthy was afforded the luxury of the club's biggest budget since it reformed under the ownership of supporters, Bignot, in his own words, has had to 'beg, steal and borrow', particularly in recent weeks and months.

That means the team that took to the field in last weekend's devastating 3-2 defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge included academy graduates (Matty Waters, Tom Crawford), players whose contracts are being paid for by sponsors (Gary Roberts, Myles Anderson) and, in the case of Dominic Vose, a player who is playing for expenses only.

But, in spite of that, Chester's performances have picked up in recent weeks, with the 3-1 home victory over Eastleigh being followed by harsh losses to Leyton Orient and then Dagenham, who equalised in controversial fashion in the 85th minute before following it up with a winner soon after.

And Bignot believes a big reason for the improvement on the field has been the improvement in the 'environment' at the club, particularly at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

That could be vital. While the Blues remain a long shot to escape relegation to National League North, six of their final 11 games of the season do come in front of their own fans.

"I've got to say the environment at home now has definitely changed," said Bignot, whose side return to action at home to Dover Athletic on Tuesday (7.45pm) after seeing their scheduled visit of Bromley tomorrow be postponed .

"That hangover, that resentment that was there for whatever reason, is clearly not there now. The atmosphere has been lifted and that has transcended on to the pitch. You've seen how the players have reacted to that.

"I thought I was going to have flashbacks, in all honesty, when I walked off the pitch at Dagenham when I saw the supporters congregating by the tunnel area. I thought, 'here we go', but they clapped us off.

"Fair play to them. When your side is 2-1 up with five minutes to go and they end up losing and you still applaud them off the pitch... that's absolute credit to the supporters. The crowd has definitely changed.

"Dagenham's second goal was clearly offside. The person who was in Sam Hornby's view even did a body action to get out of the way of the shot.

"All the best if the officials had given that in front of the Harry Mac end, that's all I say, all the very best to them if they'd got that wrong.

"I welcome VAR but in this league VAR is our supporters. That's how critical they can be in terms of decisions like that and getting behind the team."

Supporters turned on Bignot's boys after the dreadful Christmas losses at FC Halifax Town and at home to Guiseley.

Those disastrous results were followed by a gut-wrenching 1-1 draw in the return clash at relegation rivals Guiseley on New Year's Day.

The Lions scored an injury-time equaliser and afterwards Bignot cut a thoroughly dejected figure in his post-match interview.

But, three months on, he has revealed that was in part because he knew, unlike the fans, what shape the club was in.

"I think it's improved because the truth has come out and they (supporters) understand what we're dealing with," said Bignot.

"We're a fan-owned club and one thing that should never be labelled at us is the fans not knowing what's going on. They should know.

"I'm all for being open, transparent and honest. As I've said previously, I'm all for letting people know what playing budgets are because I tell you what there an an awful lot of people telling porkies who are downplaying their budgets.

"We went to Guiseley (on New Year's Day) and I remember having spent the journey up there with Laurence (Kirby). He's the financial director, so obviously we were talking financials.

"And we were going there knowing what Guiseley had been doing in the market. They went and got an experienced manager and they had all the money in the world while we were fighting against all the elements.

"So to go there and play the way we did (and not win)... people were asking why I was so deflated after the game. Well, I was that deflated because I knew where the football club was, and it wasn't fair.

"So, around that time, if the fans would've known (what was going on), I think it would have been a different type of atmosphere."