Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He is one of the finest players to have pulled on a Chester FC shirt since the club reformed back in 2010.

And the affinity Antoni Sarcevic has with the Blues has not diminished, with the midfielder giving up one of his prized footballing possessions to help aid the cash-strapped Blues .

When Sarcevic, now with League One side Plymouth Argyle, heard about the financial crisis at Chester last month he made swift contact with the Chronicle to offer his help in any way he could.

What he offered was quite staggering.

Honours are hard to come by in football yet Sarcevic wanted to help the cause so much that he offered to donate his Conference North winners medal from the 2012/13 season.

We opened it up to a sealed bid process and we have seen bids come in from around the country over the past two weeks.

We now have a winner and can reveal the amount raised.

A Blues fan since the 1980s, supporter Dean Brick was the winning bidder with a phenomenal bid of £556 that will be going into the Blues' fighting fund, which is set to pass the £50,000 mark this week after the fundraising match involving former Chester FC greats and an 'all-star' side put together by broadcaster Colin Murray and featuring the likes of Michael Owen.

Said Dean: "It's a pleasure to help where I can - I've been a fan since the early 80s.

"I'm based in Europe so it limits my opportunities to be at the Deva in person but I try and do my bit with purchasing bonds to restart the club, CFU membership, sponsoring a player and I've bought a few of the auctioned items in the last week.

"It's been so pleasing to see everyone pull together for the cause. Michael Owen, Colin Murray and Jeff Banks deserve special praise in terms of the fundraising match, which is special indeed, and as for Grenville Millington doing his sponsored walk, hats off to him!"