This weekend sees Chester FC make the short trip down the A483 to take on their cross-border foes Wrexham.

The Blues will take on the Dragons at the Racecourse (12 noon kick off) in a game to be shown live on BT Sport, with both sides needing the points for vastly different reasons.

Chester's defeat at home to Dover Athletic on Tuesday night means they remain six points from safety, but with a host of games against the top six sides to come and those around them with games in hand on the Blues, relegation to the National League North is looming large indeed.

Dean Keates' Wrexham side looked a good bet for automatic promotion and a return to the Football League until recently where a succession of draws have seen them fall off the pace, although they remain on course for the play-offs.

There has been much understandable apathy from Chester fans, shown in their lowest league crowd since reformation on Tuesday - 1,182.

But how many will be making the trip to North Wales on Sunday?

Chester have so far sold just over 500 of their initial 800 allocation for the game this weekend, the first visit to the Racecourse since the removal of the 'bubble' safe travel element of the fixture at the beginning of the season.

Should Chester require them the allocation can raise to 1,200, but given current sales it is unlikely that will be the case.

Chester FC fan? Well, here's how to get your derby ticket

You have until 4pm on Friday, March 9 to buy your ticket.

Tickets are now on general sale at the ticket office at the Swansway Chester Stadium, which is open throughout this week until Friday (10am-4pm).

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £15 for over-64/under-21, £8 for over-80/under-18, £3 for family under-18, £1 for family under-11, and free for carers.

Family under-18 and family under-11 tickets are available with a paying adult. Under-11 tickets are only available with an adult ticket. Maximum two family tickets per adult.