For the past five years things have been fairly settled when it comes to domestic competition for Chester FC .

When they were a National League side, all those weeks ago, the Blues would enter the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage and the FA Trophy at the first round stage.

But after relegation to the National League North at the end of last season the Blues will have to take a slightly longer journey in order to achieve glory.

Blues bosses Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson will lead their Chester side into FA Cup action two rounds earlier than last season during the forthcoming campaign, with the Blues starting the competition alongside other National League North sides in the second qualifying round, which is regionalised.

That means Chester will be in FA Cup action on Saturday, September 22. Winners from the second qualifying round progress but will have to win again if they are to possibly face National League opposition, and once more if they are to stand a chance of a Football League side in round one of the competition.

Winners in the second qualifying round received £4,500 in prize money last season, although the FA have pledged to increase the prize pot so that figure could well rise for this coming season.

In the FA Trophy, Chester had been entered into round one automatically in the past five years but will be coming in a round earlier this coming season, playing in the third qualifying round. Again, this is regionalised at this stage.

The third qualifying round is set to begin on Saturday, November 24.

Fixtures for the National League North campaign are due to be released on Wednesday, July 4, with the season to begin on Saturday, August 4.