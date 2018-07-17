Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hard work, endeavour desire and true grit are all qualities that Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley expect from their teams.

From the moment they stepped through the door at Chester FC the duo made it clear what they expect and what fans could expect to see from them in the National League North this season.

But they also know that to have the track record of success that they have, to have numerous promotions on their CV by the ages of 34 and 35, there has to be that extra something, that bit of quality that can unlock even the most miserly of defences.

The duo had been hard at it trying to bring in that kind of player, who demonstrated the qualities they desire from all their players but had that something that could change a game.

Enter George Green.

As a 15-year-old Green signed for Everton from Bradford City in a deal that could have risen as high as £2m.

(Image: Chester FC)

But the burden of expectation proved to much for the Yorkshireman and his time at Everton and moves to the likes of Oldham Athletic, Burnley, Kilmarnock and Viking Stavanger unfolded after he was unable to make his mark with the Toffees.

Green also was battling mental health issues that were exacerbated by the 'too much too soon' that can rear its head when young players are courted by big clubs.

But after addressing his problems publicly and privately, Green has a shot under two managers he trusts and who trust him; Johnson and Morley.

And Johnson believes the addition of Green, who has signed an initial 12-month deal for a four figure fee fee, could provide some magic for the Blues next season.

"We know George and George knows us and in terms of talent he is off the scale," said Johnson.

"He has that mercurial talent that is very rare and he is one of those players that can change a game in a second with something that others just can't do. He has so much talent and he can sprinkle that little bit of magic. On his day he is unplayable.

(Image: James Maloney)

"George's problems have been well documented but he has spoken out on those and sought help and I think that has really helped him put him on the right path again.

"For us to get him at 22 when things are on the right track and he is coming out the other side is a massive coup for us. He knows us and quite a few of the lads and it is an environment where he can really thrive."

Green, who passed a medical at Chester on Thursday afternoon, is likely to see his first involvement in a blue and white shirt come in the home friendly with Bury on Saturday, July 21.

Managed by ex-Chester City striker Ryan Lowe, Bury could have Jordan Archer in their ranks after he completed a move to the Shakers for an undisclosed fee.