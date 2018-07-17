Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Green intends to make the most of his chance at Chester FC .

The 22-year-old former Everton starlet has signed a one-year deal with the Blues with Chester having the option of a second year should they wish following his switch from fellow National League North side Nuneaton Borough for a four figure fee.

His football career so far has been far from smooth sailing.

A £2m to Everton from Bradford City as a 15-year-old heaped pressure on the shoulders of the Yorkshireman and mental health issues ensued as he embarked on a nomadic existence in football after leaving Goodison Park.

Spells at Oldham Athletic, Burnley, Kilmarnock, Viking Stavanger among other followed as he tried to put down some roots. But having worked with Blues bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley while on loan at Salford City and having sought help in the past 12 months for his off-field issues and now in a far better place, a move to Chester is something that has Green excited for his football again.

(Image: Chester FC)

"I'm absolutely made up that Anthony and Bernard and Chester have given me the chance to yet again prove what I can do on the pitch and so what a good footballer I am and I am really looking forward to it," said Green, who has moved for a four-figure fee from Nuneaton

"I'm here to stay for the rest of this season which is what the plan is. I'm here to reach promotion for the club because I'm more than sure that under Bernard and Jonno that is achievable and that it is a very good aim to have."

Green has previously spoken candidly on his struggles with mental health and the pressures of being a teenager with a hefty price tag.

And acknowledges that it has taken a leap of faith on the part of Johnson and Morley to hand him his Chester chance but is adamant that he won't be letting anybody down.

He said: "It has been difficult and I'm sure many people have heard and read about it but everything is positive in my life and I think this move proves it, it is another positive step in my career and proves I am doing well that people want to take a chance on me and they know that they won't get let down.

"They know what to expect of me, they know how to talk to me and how to handle me. I've played with a few of the lads that are here anyway and I know what they are about and what they expect and it's good when you've got that sort of bond with a manager."

(Image: James Maloney)

And Green believes he has a pretty good steer on what to expect from Johnson and Morley's team this season and is backing himself to play a big part.

"When I have been at Nuneaton and playing Salford and playing Bernard and Jonno's team it's difficult and nine times out of 10 they win. I'm here to win and I'm here to win trophies," he said.

"I'm here to create, I'm here to score goals, I'm here to excite people and importantly I'm here to make a good career and build for the future. It's a great platform to shine and I know for a fact I will shine here."