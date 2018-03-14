Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot has hailed the impact of ‘complete professional’ Gary Roberts since arriving at Chester FC .

Chester-born Roberts, 31, arrived at the Blues early in January and has played five times for Bignot’s National League strugglers, impressing with his battling qualities and undoubted quality in the centre of midfield alongside youngster Tom Crawford.

Roberts, a former England youth international from under-16 through to U19, arrived at Chester with a chequered past after well documented battles with alcohol and gambling during a professional career that has taken in spells at Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Rotherham United.

The midfielder, from Blacon, stated that his problems were all in the past when he arrived and that he was keen to grasp his chance with his hometown club - and Bignot says he has gone above and beyond.

“Gary Roberts should not be playing at this level,” said the Blues boss.

“We all know the reasons why he is at this level but his ability is Football League and that is plain to see.

“Since he has come into this football club he has been a complete professional and set a real example, especially to the younger lads in the group.

“He has been 100% committed since the first moment he arrived here and the way he has gone about things on and off the pitch, he has been a credit to himself. He has been first class.

“You look at how Tom Crawford has thrived playing with Gary. He has been a massively positive influence on him and also the group.”

The money to fund Roberts’ stay at Chester was intially found through money raised via the Squad Builder fund. When that money ran out there was some question as to whether he would be able to remain beyond his initial month, but thanks to help from the Community Trust and the Chester Exiles supporters group he has been able to extend his stay.

And Bignot hopes that his stay will last even longer.

“I would love a Gary Roberts here next season,” said Bignot, who is hopeful that Roberts will be fit for Saturday's home clash with Aldershot Town after missing the 2-0 derby defeat to Wrexham through injury.

“Regardless of what league we are in someone like Gary is a rare find and someone who is playing beneath his ability. He would certainly be someone I would be looking to retain. He can offer something both on the field and off the field.”