Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Roberts is set to remain with Chester FC for another month after the club’s Community Trust and Exiles supporters group offered to help.

The 30-year-old midfielder from Blacon joined the Blues at the beginning of January but was sent off less than 10 minutes into his debut as a second half substitute in the FA Trophy loss at East Thurrock United last month.

That saw him ruled out for three games but he returned for Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Woking in the centre of midfield, completing 90 minutes and demonstrating some of his undoubted quality.

His month-long deal had been due to expire after the Woking game but it has now been extended for another four weeks thanks to help from the Trust, for who Roberts will take on coaching duties in the community for the duration, and the Exiles who have pledged money towards the deal.

Keeping the former Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Yeovil Town man, who has represented England at under 16 to U19 level, is a big boost to Chester boss Marcus Bignot ahead of two crucial games for his side, with Eastleigh visiting the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday (3pm) before Leyton Orient arrive on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We all know what quality Gary possesses and I thought that he did really well on Saturday when you consider how long he hadn’t played 90 minutes for,” said Bignot.

“It had been a good while since he had 90 minutes at a good level and he coped really well and showed some of his class.

“I’m really thankful to the Trust for helping us to keep Gary for the next four weeks. At a time when we are faced with losing some of our key players, to be able to keep hold of someone of Gary’s quality for some crucial games is a big boost.”

Bignot, who saw captain John McCombe depart for Harrogate Town last week, is facing the prospect of losing more of his squad as the Blues continue to try and cut costs to ease their financial crisis.

“We’ve had interest in four or five of our players but there are some who would like to stay and help the fight if they can,” said Bignot.

“There is a chance that one move might come off but it is up to the clubs and the player to make that happen so we will just have to wait and see.”

The Blues lie five points off safety in the National League and even the most ardent Blues fan is likely to now be fearing the worst.

But Bignot insists that despite all the odds being stacked against them they can still make a fist of it and earn survival.

“I’ve not given up and the players haven’t given up,” said Bignot.

“Things are tough, yes, but we have two back-to-back games at home coming up. That could massively change the complexion of this season and we can’t throw in the towel. Hopefully on the back of a positive week where we have had the fundraising game we can give the fans a lift at home.”