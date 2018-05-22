Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Roberts could be wearing the blue and white of Chester FC again next season.

The 31-year-old Chester-born midfielder joined the Blues in January of this year having left Southport early in the 2017/18 season and became an integral part of the Blues midfield and a popular figure among fans during his 12-game stint.

Like much of the Chester squad, Roberts' is out of contract following the end of the season, which resulted in Chester's relegation from the National League, but he could yet be back for the National League North campaign.

The Chronicle understands that new Chester joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are keen to keep the former Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Yeovil Town man at the Swansway Chester Stadium for next season and have already started dialogue.

Roberts' committed displays last season endeared him to Chester fans and plenty have voiced their opinion that they would like him to remain with his hometown club next season.

And while there is interest elsewhere in the midfielder from clubs in the National League North, who represented England at under-17, U17, U18 and U19 level, Roberts is keen to stay as close to home as possible.

Morley, who will be joined by Johnson after he returns from holiday next week, has already spoken to members of the Chester squad as well as prospective transfer targets, with movement expected over the coming days while the club's retained list needs to be revealed before June 1.

There are out of contract players who are attracting interest from other clubs, though, with Southport understood to be monitoring striker Harry White.