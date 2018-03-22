Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gareth Bale has broken Ian Rush's record to become Wales' all-time leading goalscorer.

Former Chester striker Rush scored 28 goals in 73 appearances for Wales between 1980 and 1996.

That haul moved the Liverpool FC legend above Trevor Ford and Ivor Allchurch at the top of the country's scoring charts.

And it was a record that stood until today (Thursday) when Bale hit a hat-trick in Wales' 6-0 win over China in Nanning.

The Real Madrid star's treble moved him up from 26 to 29 goals in what was his 69th appearance for his country.

It took Flint-born Rush, who later went on to manage Chester City after his illustrious playing career came to an end, 66 appearances to reach 28 goals.

Bale, who scored his first goal for Wales in October 2006 in a 5-1 defeat at home to to Slovakia, said: "I suppose when I was a little boy I never dreamed of being a record-breaker for Wales.

"It is a massive honour.

"I was not thinking about it, but now it has come it's an incredible honour and one of the best things I've achieved in my career."

The win moved Wales into the final of the China Cup and ensured new manager Ryan Giggs got his reign off to a perfect start.

Former Manchester United winger Giggs said: "What can you say about 'Baleo', breaking someone like Ian Rush's record? Ian Rush is one of the greatest goalscorers who has ever lived.

"It's an absolutely fantastic achievement. He lifts everyone as he has an X-factor. He can hurt any team in the world.

"Once upon a time I think this was a record people thought would never be beaten.

"It's a fantastic moment for Gareth and he fully deserves it."