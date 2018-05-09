Load mobile navigation
Sam Hughes in pictures

A look at the defenders career so far

  1. Sam Hughes of Leicester City in action during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Holmes Park1 of 17
  2. Joe Bateman of Derby County tackles Sam Hughes of Leicester City during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Derby County at King Power Stadium on April 23, 2018 in Leicester2 of 17
  4. Sam Hughes in action for Leicester City under-23s4 of 17
  5. Sam Hughes in action against Gateshead for Chester5 of 17
  6. Sam Hughes6 of 17
  7. Sam Hughes in action for Chester7 of 17
  8. Sam Hughes during his time at Chester8 of 17
  9. Chester's Sam Hughes in action9 of 17
  10. Sam Hughes peels off after scoring his second in the 8-2 win over Aldershot Town10 of 17
  11. Sam Hughes11 of 17
  12. Sam Hughes in action for Chester12 of 17
  14. Sam Hughes14 of 17
  15. Sam Hughes leads Chester out against Tranmere to become the club's youngest ever captain15 of 17
  16. Ryan Astles and Sam Hughes16 of 17
Chester FCFormer Chester FC number two Ian Sharps leaves Walsall role
Chester FCWhat have Chester FC's National League North rivals been up to?
Chester FCWhat could the future hold for Leicester City defender Sam Hughes - and how could Chester FC benefit?
Chester FCChester FC speaking with other candidates after Neil Redfearn talks ended
Chester FCWhen do Chester FC have to announce their retained list by?
