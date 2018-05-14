Load mobile navigation
Oliver McBurnie in pictures

A look at the career so far of former Chester ace

  1. Oli McBurnie, left, celebrates a Chester goal with Ryan Higgins1 of 14
  2. Oli McBurnie shows off his Championship player of the month award for February2 of 14
  3. Oli McBurnie of Scotland is seen during the Vauxhall International Challenge match between Scotland and Costa Rica at Hampden Park on March 23, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland3 of 14
  4. Oli McBurnie in action for Swansea City4 of 14
  5. Oli McBurnie has been in superb form for Barnsley5 of 14
  6. Former Chester FC loanee Oli McBurnie is now at Swansea City
    Former Chester FC loanee Oli McBurnie is now at Swansea City6 of 14
  7. Oliver McBurnie of Swansea City during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Bristol Rovers and Swansea City at Memorial Stadium on July 23, 2016 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)7 of 14
  8. Action from Chester FC 3 Dover Athletic 1. Oliver McBurnie celebrates with John Rooney and Craig Hobson.8 of 14
  9. Oli McBurnie celebrates a Chester goal with John Rooney
    Oli McBurnie celebrates a Chester goal with John Rooney9 of 14
  10. Oliver McBurnie during his Chester spell
    Oliver McBurnie during his Chester spell10 of 14
  11. James Hanson and Oliver McBurnie, right, celebrate a Bradford City goal. Hanson could be on the move to Millwall this summer
    James Hanson and Oliver McBurnie, right, celebrate a Bradford City goal. Hanson could be on the move to Millwall this summer11 of 14
  12. Action from Chester FC v Kidderminster Harriers. Oliver McBurnie collides with Danny Lewis.12 of 14
  13. Oliver McBurnie13 of 14
  14. Oliver McBurnie14 of 14
