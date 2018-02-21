Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC legend Grenville Millington hailed the ‘phenomenal’ response from fans after raising as much as £7,100 for the Blues’ fighting fund.

Former Blues keeper Millington, ex-club director Ed Jones and Mike Cartwright completed their 13-mile fundraising walk from Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground to the Swansway Chester Stadium ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Leyton Orient.

The trio had set an intial target of £1,000 when they first planned the walk but after the generosity of donors, passers by and a bucket collection before the Orient game, the total could be as high as £7,123.

“The response has been phenomenal and people have really rallied and showed what this club means to us all,” said Millington.

“People have asked me if I feel tired but I don’t as I’m still on Cloud Nine. I’m floating on air after all the kindness shown.

“We raised £148 from people stopping us on the walk and one guy even gave us £50. A teenage lad on his bike gave us all he had on him - 30p - because he wanted to help out. It was one of our best donations.

“We raised £2,272 from the bucket collection at the ground, too. It was an amazing effort. The total could fluctuate a little as we are still waiting for some pledges to come in, but we think it will be over £7,000.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"There was even a steak and kidney pie put into the bucket from one fan who thought we might be hungry after all that walking. So the total could be £7,123 and a steak and kidney pie!"

Millington, who also served as chairman of City Fans United, was keen to help after the full extent of Chester's financial difficulties were laid bare last month.

The Blues needed to raise an initial £50,000 to make it through to the end of March but after several fundraising initiatives, including last week's all-star game involving Michael Owen and Ian Rush, the total has smashed past the £80,000 barrier thanks to the efforts of Millington, Jones and Cartwright.

"We've seen the padlocks on those gates before and this club closed down and there is no way we could let that happen again," said Millington, 66.

“Ed Jones hadn’t been well with toothache leading up to the walk but he soldiered on and was back in work on Wednesday morning, as well as having to take a trip to the dentist!

“And a special thanks to Gary Talbot, Alan Tarbuck and other former players for their help and generosity.”

Donations from Leyton Orient's travelling fans totalled £265.57 on the evening.