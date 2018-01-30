Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four new directors have been co-opted onto the Chester FC board following a meeting of City Fans United directors last night.

Former CFU chairman Simon Olorenshaw and ex-directors Mark Howell, Jeff Banks and Calvin Hughes have all joined the board while David O'Toole has stepped down.

Chester are in need of £50,000 in the short term in order to stay in business and fans have rallied and raised over £17,000 since Thursday's bombshell where the full extent of the financial difficulties were revealed at January's monthly CFU members meeting.

The quartet's arrival on the board is subject to FA clearance while Richard Lynes has taken on the role of non-executive director.

Olorenshaw, who penned an open letter to the Chronicle last month , had spent 11 months as CFU chair before stepping down in November 2016 owing to work commitments. He has been involved in the strategy working group and is expected to take on the role of chairman once again.

O'Toole is the fourth director to resign from the CFU board in the wake of revelations about the club's financial situation and follows chairman Jonny Hughes, vice chair Neil Bellis and director Anne Salmon in stepping aside.

The quartet have left after the board came in for fierce criticism from supporters over their part in the financial crisis at the club which was was revealed at the monthly CFU meeting last week.

O'Toole joined the CFU board in April 2017 and was in charge of the membership portfolio at the club.