Derek Egan, who was part of Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson's successful stint at Salford City, has joined the coaching staff at Chester FC .

Egan will link up with the Blues managerial duo in a role as first-team coach, a role he will be undertaking on a part-time basis, and his arrival falls within the staff budget.

Like Morley and Johnson, Egan has previously been in the hot seat at Ramsbottom United and worked successfully with the duo at Salford where he was part of the backroom team that helped lead the club to last season's National League North title.

A Uefa A Licence holder, Egan works full time for the Lancashire FA and has previously been on the coaching staff of the English Schools under-18s.

Egan's playing career, which started in the youth system at Oldham Athletic, saw him play overseas in Belgium, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

"Derek is someone me and Bernard know well and someone we trust," said Johnson.

"He is a full-time football coach and has all the requisite qualifications and will be a big plus for us on the training pitch and on match days.

"Derek was a big part of what we did at Salford and it was important for us to get him in."

Egan's arrival falls within the staff budget, with Johnson and Morley both taking pay cuts in order to facilitate his arrival.

"Money is not the motivating factor for me and Bernard in taking this job and it was necessary to get Derek in," said Johnson.

"Derek has the same philosophy as me and Bernard and we're excited to get working with him again."