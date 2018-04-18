Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Crewe Alexandra and Leyton Orient manager Steve Davis would welcome the chance to speak to Chester FC over the vacant managerial role.

The 52-year-old has been out of the game since leaving his role as head coach at the O's in November after a poor start to the National League season, but had previously spent over five years as manager at Crewe.

While boss at Gresty Road, former Burnley defender Davis won the League Two play-offs in 2012 and also the EFL Trophy in 2013, keeping the Alex in League One against the odds for four seasons before they eventually dropped into League Two at the end of the 2015/16 season.

Before his spell at Crewe, Davis had spent five years at the helm of Nantwich Town, leading them to two promotions in three seasons and an FA Vase victory along the way, with the club narrowly missing out on promotion to the National League North at the end of the 2008/2009 season.

And while Davis hasn't formally applied for the Chester job, with the deadline tomorrow at 5pm, he believes he has something to offer the club.

"From the outside looking in there are a lot of challenges at Chester at the moment but it is a big club with a big fanbase and it's a job that will always appeal when it comes up," said Davis.

"I've enjoyed having a little spell out of the game but I am wanting to get back in now and I'd be more than willing to have a chat to someone at the club about their vision for it and how I could help. The next job has to be key for me as I left Leyton Orient in January and what happened there means people can forget what you have achieved in the past.

"I've been Crewe manager so I know all about bringing through young players and making them part of the first team. I have also managed at non-league level for five years and won silverware during that time too.

"At Crewe I was operating on a smaller budget than other teams and working with a model where it was vital we brought young players through, and in that time we won promotion and a trophy and managed to stay up in League One for four seasons."

Chester will be looking for a manager with a sound knowledge of the North West football scene, something which Nantwich-based Davis believes he possesses.

"I've recruited locally wherever I have been and I know the leagues and the players and that's not something that would be an issue," he said.

"I've got a good track record and I've still got plenty to offer as a manager. I suppose there aren't too many who have spent 10 years or so at two clubs.

"Chester is a great club but I would be keen to hear what the vision is and what the plan is moving forward. After a tough season and all the off-field things they are a club that needs turning around."