During Oli McBurnie's 14-game loan spell at Chester FC it was plain to see that his future long-term did not lie in non-league football.

Tall, quick, technically excellent and with the ability to read the game superbly, the then-18-year-old striker was an instant hit during his time with the Blues from League One side Bradford City.

He netted five goals in his two loan spells at Chester during that 2014/15 season with his first goal in professional football coming on a cold January afternoon in 2015 during a 3-1 win at Welling United .

After heading back to Bradford, McBurnie was snapped up by Premier League side Swansea City that summer and after spending a season with the under-23s, where he scored 20 goals, he broke into the first team at the Liberty Stadium and has made eight appearances in English football's top flight.

He joined Barnsley on loan in January and has fired in four goals in five games to raise his stock further - and now an international call-up seems inevitable in the not too distant future.

McBurnie has 10 caps at U21 level for Scotland but new Tartan Army boss Alex McLeish is keeping tabs on the form of the striker and a call-up could be in the offing for the the clash with Costa Rica later this month.

Although Leeds born, McBurnie grew up supporting Glasgow Rangers and it is understood that the Ibrox club were pipped to the loan signature of the striker in January by the Tykes.

But Rangers fans have been bombarding the striker with messages on Twitter pleading with him to join their club in the near future.

And with the Gers keeping McBurnie on their wanted list he could yet turn out for his boyhood club.

It isn't just McBurnie's goals which have caught the eye, with the striker easily identified on the pitch by his old-fashioned, socks round his ankles look.

And the reason for that look? Chester's budget.

He told Wales Online : "Like most players, I used to wear socks above my knees, but that all changed when I arrived at Chester. They were in the Conference at the time and did not have a lot of spare kit.

"When I was given the socks they had no elastic left in them, so would not stay up. I played two or three games with them falling down throughout the game.

"By the fourth game I couldn't be bothered anymore and just kept them down. I ended up playing the best game I ever played and scored my first goal for Chester. Since then I haven’t changed the style. Everyone asks me so it’s good to set the record straight.

"People think I do it to stand out, but it is more of a superstition thing. I keep things the way they are if I play well," he said. "It is the same with my boots – if I score I don’t change them."