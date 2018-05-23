Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was little surprise when James Alabi opted to make the switch from Chester FC to Tranmere Rovers last summer.

The striker netted 17 goals to help the Blues maintain their National League status at the end of the 2016/17 season prompting Tranmere boss Micky Mellon to add the Londoner to his ranks, with Alabi signing a two-year deal.

A long drawn-out saga unfolded with regards to the tribunal fee due to Chester, with the Blues eventually receiving £22,500 from Rovers in February of this year.

But while Tranmere earned a return to the Football League via the National League play-offs this season, Alabi's season has been one of disappointment.

One goal for Rovers and struggling to rediscover the best version of himself, Alabi spent a loan spell at Dover Athletic and saw a proposed move to Ebbsfleet United hit the buffers.

And while a question mark remains over his Prenton Park future, Alabi's ambition has dimmed no less, with the striker taking part in the Daily Mail's Sportsmail 'Search for a Star'.

"It’s been an up and down season but you’ve got to go again," Alabi told Mail Online . "It’s been a tough one mentally but I’ve got through it.

"This is the stage where I just want to settle, get my head down. I’m at the stage of my career now where I’ve got a point to prove.

"As a player, I think I’m at my best when I’ve got a point to prove, when my back is against the wall. I feel like now the season coming up is the season where you will see the best James Alabi."

Prior to joining Chester in January 2016, the former Stoke City junior had endured a nomadic career that took in spells with Celtic, Grimsby Town, Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United among others.

The now 23-year-old, who has earned England C honours, has become somewhat of a forgotten man at Tranmere and wasn't in the match day squad for their play-off final victory, but he insists that he has what it takes to progress up the pyramid.

"My main aim realistically now is to get to the Championship as quick as possible, to push on from there," he added.

"I still feel I’ve got the ability, the hunger, the desire to get to those levels, like the Premier League and the Championship. I just have to carry on, get my head down and kick on."