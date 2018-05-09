Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Sharps has left his role as first team coach at League One side Walsall.

The 37-year-old former Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion defender joined the Saddlers in November 2016 after leaving Chester FC , where he served as assistant manager to Jon McCarthy.

Following the sacking of Jon Whitney as Saddlers boss in March, Sharps took temporary charge until the appointment of former Wrexham boss Dean Keates.

But with Keates tipped to bring in his own backroom team for next season, with Wrexham coach Andy Davies linked, Sharps' time at the Bescot Stadium has come to an end.

A Walsall statement read: "We would like to thank Ian for all his hard work and dedication during his time with the club and wish him well for the future."

Sharps, a popular figure at the Blues, was a candidate for the Chester managerial vacancy following the sacking of Marcus Bignot and it is understood that the club had made contact earlier in the process and had been interviewed by the Blues.

The vacancy remains at Chester after the club and number one choice after interview, Neil Redfearn, were unable to reach a mutually agreeable financial package.