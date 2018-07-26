Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Chester FC goalkeeper was hospitalised after breaking his foot on the pitch.

A Wales Air Ambulance was called to Llanrug, North Wales, shortly after 7.30pm on Tuesday night following the injury at the Eithin Duon Stadium where Alex Lynch was in goal for Holyhead Hotspur during a pre-season friendly game against Llanrug United.

The 23-year-old former Wycombe Wanderers, Chester and Llandudno goalkeeper was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd by ambulance after breaking and dislocating his foot.

Lynch made 45 appearances for the Blues after signing for the club from Welsh Premier League outfit Bala Town in October 2016 but ended his stay with the club back in January, signing for Llandudno FC.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Lynch later tweeted: "Absolutely gutted. Broken and dislocated my foot just as I started to get my sh*t together."

A popular figure with the Blues, Lynch's stunning performance against Tranmere Rovers last season to earn Chester a 0-0 draw was one of the finest displays from a Blues keeper in many a long day.

Lynch had taken some time away from football after leaving Llandudno but had been back and ready to go for this season with hometown club Holyhead Hotspur but now faces considerable time on the sidelines.