The irony would would not have been lost on Chester FC 's supporters.

Just as another of the players either signed or re-signed by Jon McCarthy last summer was being released, another that he let go was being recognised for his continued fine form.

Hindsight, as the old saying goes, is a wonderful thing and, while there were certainly eyebrows raised when McCarthy allowed Elliott Durrell to leave , going into the season, by and large the fan base appeared optimistic about the business done by the then Blues boss.

But, as we all now know, that optimism was badly misplaced, and whereas Chester have withered, Durrell has thrived, and yesterday, just before the departure of Jordan Chapell was announced , he was named the Vanarama National League player of the month for February.

The 28-year-old scored two goals - both coming in a 4-1 win at title rivals Tranmere Rovers - and set up a further three as Macclesfield Town continued their remarkable campaign.

There was also reason to cheer for another Blues old boy yesterday.

Unlike Durrell, Chester never had a chance of keeping Oli McBurnie, whose career has gone from strength to strength since his successful loan spell at the Deva during the 2014-15 season.

The young Swansea City striker signed for Barnsley on loan on transfer deadline day and his return of four goals from five games in February has brought him the Championship player of the month award.

McBurnie, 21, who was also on target for the Tykes in their midweek loss at Cardiff City, said: "It's the best start I could have asked for.

"This move for me was about coming down and simply getting games and scoring goals."