To any Chester FC fan who saw Sam Hughes don the blue and white stripes is was abundantly clear that there was only one way his career was heading - upwards.

At the heart of the Blues defence, Hughes netted eight times in 64 appearances after breaking into the first team from the successful Chester FC Academy before earning himself a dream move to 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City in June last year for a fee in the region of £130,000 plus add ons.

Hughes, who turned 21 earlier this month, started the season needing to make his mark with the Foxes' under-23s side in the Premier League 2 Division One, the highest level of U23 development football.

It didn't take long for him to impress U23s boss Steve Beaglehole and Hughes has since donned the captain's armband and been deployed at both centre back and in the centre of midfield during his time at the King Power.

And he has been weighing in with his fair share of goals, too.

Hughes, who started his career with the West Kirby Wasps junior side, netted late on to seal a 3-1 win over Derby County on Monday evening to take second spot for the Foxes in Premier League 2, three points behind champions Arsenal U23s and two ahead of third-placed Liverpool U23s. The Foxes, though, must wait to discover if Liverpool can beat Chelsea next month before their final place is confirmed.

His goal took him to 12 for the season, enough to see him finish the season as leading scorer for Beaglehole's side. No mean feat for a player who is a centre back by trade.

It showed great character from the lads to get back into the game, to keep pushing, and I think we scored three goals in seven or eight minutes,” Hughes told LCFC TV.

“It shows that we kept going until the end and we managed to get the three points. It’s really pleasing to know that we’ve secured a position at least in the top three.

“In the last two seasons, the lads have been down the bottom, fighting relegation to the last couple of games of the season, so it’s been nice having the pressure of trying to win a title.

“We needed that win tonight, I know you get nothing for finishing second or third, but as a team we wanted to finish as high as possible.”

Hughes has been effective at both ends of the pitch.

Bagging 12 goals, the centre back has also played his part in a defence that has conceded just 20 goals all season - the best record in Division One.

“A lot of credit for that will go to the back four and that’s how people looking in with see it but it’s collectively as a team,” he added.

“Starting from the likes of Flash (Josh Gordon) up front, who doesn’t stop working throughout the whole game, and that allows us to squeeze up the pitch as high as we can.

“They all make our job a lot easier, so collectively, as a team, it’s not just down to us as a back four, it’s as a team that we’ve managed to do it.”

Hughes could find himself involved in the Foxes' pre-season tour, wherever that may take them, and his form won't have gone unnoticed by Leicester boss Claude Puel.

It has been a season to remember for Hughes.