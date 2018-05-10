Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC loanee Reece Hall-Johnson will be remaining at Grimsby Town next season after the club exercised an option in his contract.

The 23-year-old full back made 11 National League appearances for the Blues, scoring once, during the 2017/18 campaign after arriving on loan from the Mariners in October.

He was one of then Chester manager Marcus Bignot's first signings after he became boss and was an instant hit, impressing with his defensive prowess, attacking threat and athleticism during his time at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

He missed several weeks of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in the derby defeat to Wrexham on November 8 but returned to the Blues squad before the end of the year, making his final appearance in the 1-1 draw at AFC Fylde in January.

He returned to Grimsby and played established himself in the first team as the Mariners successfully avoided relegation from League Two.

The former Norwich City and Braintree Town man had initially signed a deal until the end of the season at Blundell Park but Mariners boss Michael Jolley has been sufficiently impressed to see that the club exercise their option in his deal to extend his stay for another season.