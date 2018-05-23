Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC chief executive Mark Maguire has made a return to the game with National League side Hartlepool United.

Maguire served as Blues chief executive from June 2016 to February 2018, with his role was made redundant in January in the wake of the club's financial crisis. He had been set to leave the club in April.

But the former Stockport County and Hull City CEO has returned to the game with the Pools, now under the ownership of businessman Raj Singh following his successful takeover at the end of last season.

A Chester statement at the time said: "The (City Fans United) Board would like to acknowledge the significant work and contribution Mark has made to the Club since 2016, in particular his professionalism and development of close working relationships with a number of strategic partners."

Maguire was unable to deliver the commercial gains that the club had hoped for during his time in the role and was a casualty of the financial turmoil that reared its head in January, although his final act for the club was to make their case to the FA in the tribunal of James Alabi to Tranmere Rovers in February in a deal that was worth £22,500 to the Blues.

Maguire will now oversee operations at Pools for the coming season as they look to improve on a tumultuous debut season in the National League last time out where they battled with on and off field woes.