Former Chester FC chairman Simon Olorenshaw has given his reasons for standing down from his role on the City Fans United (CFU) board.

Olorenshaw decided to leave his role as chairman on Monday evening following a difference of opinion with other CFU board members on the direction the club should be taking.

His resignation followed that of CFU director Mark Howell earlier in the day over a perceived lack of support for fellow director and lead of the Football Working Group, Calvin Hughes.

The CFU issued a statement earlier today (Wednesday) regarding the situation and expressed their surprise and disappointment at the decision of both Howell and Olorenshaw to step aside.

Olorenshaw has now given his version of events.

He wrote on social media: "There are many threads on social media speculating about the reasons why I decided to resign from my position on the CFU board on Monday evening so I have decided to post my views for clarity, and background.

"During the past few weeks I have been looking at ways to move the club forwards and there are a number of things that have frustrated me in the way that the club is currently being organised, and I have not felt I have had the ability to do much about it.

"Last Friday I therefore canvassed each board member on their views in the re-introduction of the Operations Board to manage all things required for match day preparedness and all things related to the management and administration of the first team. Within my proposal the membership of the Ops Board had both Calvin Hughes and Neil Young. By Monday I had received sufficient feedback from members of the CFU board to make me realise that the majority were not in favour of the wholesale change that I was proposing. There has not been a vote, nor argument, nor a big falling out over this, and it was certainly not a failed power grab.

"What this made me realise was that my views differed from the majority of the board over the potential future strategy for the football element of the club.

"Also on Monday there was an email exchange between board members where unfounded allegations of in-fighting and character assassination were made. For me this was the straw that broke the camel's back and I decided to step aside as I am not someone who can lead a group on a journey that I do not personally believe in, and especially when there are obvious divisions within the group.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to address a number of ill-informed accusations that have been played out on this forum (Twitter).

"I was not, and have never have been, the front runner for any investor. I am a firm believer in the fans model.

"Marcus Bignot, without any reference to myself, instigated the return of Neil Young on a voluntary basis, and I am on record as agreeing that any posts established in any future footballing strategy should be subject to an open and transparent recruitment process.

"This is the first time that I have shared information and nothing shared has breached the confidentiality agreement that as a board member, and former board member, I am bound by.

"Comments, accusations and other challenges that appear on this forum in the coming months have in no way influenced my decision to stand down, my skin is thick enough to withstand that."

Olorenshaw also moved to address the issuing of a letter to midfielder Lucas Dawson regarding a potential new contract, claiming it had not been approved by the board in the recorded minutes and at no meeting he had been present at.

Chester are understood not to be entitled to compensation for Dawson, 24, due to him being over the age threshold of 23.

He wrote: "There are discrepancies in certain details disclosed relating to the issuing of letters relating to potential contract offers, but I can only base my views around the timelines clearly recorded in the board minutes that show the Lucas Dawson offer was not approved by the CFU board. As I was not personally in attendance at any meetings where this player may have been discussed I cannot comment on who made any recommendations.

"Hopefully this will clear up a number of issues. Thanks for the support I did receive in the role, time for somebody else to give it a go now, and I wish the club every success in the future."