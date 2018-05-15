Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot is back in management.

The 43-year-old, who was sacked as Chester manager in controversial circumstances last month following confirmation of the club's relegation to the National League North.

And on a day when it looks like Chester are about to name their new managers , with ex-Salford City duo Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson tipped to take over, Bignot has taken the reins at National League North side Guiseley as joint manager with Russ O'Neill.

It will mean the former Grimsby Town and Solihull Moors manager will be taking on the Blues next season, with the Lions expected to challenge at the right end with a competitive budget.

Bignot was sacked in the car park after attending a Chester youth team game, with the Blues board apologised in the aftermath for the handling of the matter.

As Chester boss he succeeded Jon McCarthy as manager back in September.

But despite a winning start he failed to turn around the Blues and was forced to contend with a financial crisis and losing key squad members for the run in, with Chester falling through the National League trapdoor.

Bignot will be working with O'Neill with Paul Clayon as assistant.