Nine years after making his senior bow for Chester City, Connell Rawlinson has finally earned a move to the Football League.

Rawlinson, 26, departed Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints earlier this week and has penned a one-year deal with League Two side Port Vale.

Rawlinson made his debut as a 17-year-old in 2009, coming on as a substitute in a clash at Oxford United and went on to appear on two further occasions, both as a substitute.

But those three games were officially chalked off after Chester were liquidated at the High Court in March 2010 and the results from the 2009/10 season expunged from the record books.

After departing Chester following their financial collapse, Rawlinson landed in Shropshire and signed for The New Saints and went on to become an integral part of the side at Park Hall, making 145 appearances in the Welsh Premier League as well as playing in 13 European games.

The former Chester defender posted on social media: "I'm over the moon to have signed for Port Vale. The chance to play League football for such a big club is something I'm really looking forward to and have worked towards for many years. I can't wait to get started."

Rawlinson, who is based in Chester, joins another former Blue, Brendon Daniels, in signing for Neil Aspin's Valiants.