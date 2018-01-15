Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester City striker Cyrille Regis has died at the age of 59.

It has been widely reported that Regis suffered a suspected heart attack on Sunday evening.

The forward scored 158 goals in 614 league appearances during his club career and won five caps for England between 1982 and 1987

Regis, who was appointed an MBE in 2008, is most widely known for his spells at Coventry City, where he won the FA Cup in 1987, and at West Brom.

But his one-season spell at Chester at the end of his career is fondly remembered by Blues supporters.

Regis scored seven goals in 29 league appearances as Chester finished ninth in the Third Division in Kevin Ratcliffe’s first full season in charge.

Regis announced his retirement from football in October 1996 after failing to recover fully from an injury sustained in his final senior game for the Blues.

