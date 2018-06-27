Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a period of his life that he didn't have any intention of revisiting until a Twitter exchange prompted him to speak out on his difficulties.

Former Chester City man Kevin Ellison, who had two spells with the Blues between 2004 and 2009, turns 40 during the coming season, one he will spend at Morecambe, a club where he has been for the past seven years.

A fine Football League career that has taken in spells at Stockport County, Hull City, Tranmere Rovers and Rotherham United, among others, shows no signs of slowing down.

But for the best part of a decade Ellison was plagued by a dark cloud that hung over his head, one that saw him push away those closest to him.

For eight long years Ellison had battled depression. And like many who have been through it, he hid it as best he could from the rest of the world, facing his struggles alone.

But last week he felt compelled to share his experiences having been touched by Crawley Town player Mark Connolly bravely sharing his own battles with depression on social media.

"I had seen he had shared his story on Twitter and I followed him and we had a little chat about it," said Ellison.

"I said how brave he had been to share what he had been through and I told him about my own story. He said that the best thing I could do would be to share my own experiences in the hope that it might help someone else. It was a part of my life I hadn't visited for a while but what he said struck a chord with me, so here we are.

"I've never been a shirker, I think anybody who has seen me play can tell you that.

"I've always thought of myself as a strong person, someone who didn't need help and who could always take care of things on their own. I suppose that ended up with me battling with depression for so long.

"I battled it for eight years and for most of that time I never told a soul, not even my family. I thought that they would see it as some kind of weakness and that they would think less of me for it. I just bottled it up and it manifested itself.

"I would become snappy and angry. I was never physical or violent but I wouldn't be a good person to be around. I would lash out and have a short fuse and I just didn't know why. There was that constant feeling of dread.

"I pushed away my loved ones and it ended up ending the relationship with the mother of my children. I was a difficult person to be around."

Depression can take many forms.

For Ellison it was something that could come at any time, in any situation. The 90 minutes on the football pitch was the only exception.

"That was the only time when I felt free from it, like it couldn't hit me," he said.

(Image: Birmingham Mail/Tim Harley Easthope)

"I crossed that white line and I was me for 90 minutes, no depression, nothing that can bring me down. But that only lasts 90 minutes. What happens for the rest of the time, that was something I felt I had no control over.

"I could be smiling one minute and then before I knew it I could literally feel this feeling coming over me, this dark cloud hanging over my head.

"I would just sink. My mood would hit the floor and I would just feel this sense of sadness and despair and I didn't know why and there was nothing I could do and I didn't think I could tell anybody about it. It is a horrible feeling.

"I had been a footballer for well over a decade and had some great times in the game, played for some big clubs and done OK. I always said that if I got to 30 I would be happy with my lot. I'm 39 now and will be 40 this coming season and I'm still going.

"But it was around my 30s that I started to experience it for the first time. Things that go around in football, the lack of security and uncertainty over the future all played a part, and when you throw that into the mix with family life and kids then it can be a problem.

"I have two wonderful children. Sadly they don't live with me now but I have them two nights a week and see them every day. I take them to swimming lessons, piano lessons, the lot. I try and do as much as I possibly can with them now, but in a way I think it is my way of trying to make it up to them.

"The kids will say themselves that I was angry and shouty. I look back on some times and there were occasions when I would come home and my little lad would want to play football in the garden. I would go out there for 10 minutes or so and then just feel that awful cloud again. I felt horrible for feeling that way, for not wanting to spend that time with my children. I do everything I can to spend that time with them now, I want them to smile and be happy on the inside and out."

Ellison is now in a better place.

Still playing football at the ripe age of 39 and still tormenting League Two defences, he feels free of the shackles of depression. But it was a long road and only improved after he bared his soul.

"I was offered medication for it a few times but I always refused," he said.

"I wanted to do it myself, not with the help of medication as I was worried that I would become reliant on it. For me it was something that I had to face head on.

"Speaking to those closest to me was the biggest thing. The worry that the ones closest to you and the ones you love will be judgemental and look at you differently was something that I needn't have worried about. I received nothing but support and kindness and that is when things started to change for me. I started to trust in others again.

"There is a reason that people share these experiences, it is that people rally around you and that helps get rid of the crippling loneliness that you feel. You feel like you are all on your own in this world, you really do. Depression is something very real and something that I didn't ever think that I would have to deal with.

"I grew up in Anfield and I was a tough lad and always played the joker, but it happened to me.

"Hopefully sharing my own experiences will help others. The other day a fan, who I usually have a bit of banter with but don't know personally, messaged me to thank me for speaking out. He said it prompted him to talk to his wife and daughters about how he was suffering with depression and they have come together as a family and is has been a really positive experienced. To be honest I cried when he told me.

"I haven't got all the answers, I just hope that doing this can prompt more people to speak to someone about it. It's okay not to be okay."