The Operations Board at Chester FC has been reinstated ahead of the new season.

Suspended in January following the revelations of the financial crisis at the Blues, the suspension was owing to the main City Fans United board meeting more frequently in order to get through the crisis.

January's crisis also saw the formation of the Football Working Group (FWG), which would advise and make recommendations to the CFU board on football matters including implementing a number of cost saving measures as the club stabilised its financial position . With the Operations Board now reinstated, the FWG has now been disbanded with the club on a sounder financial footing.

The role of the Operations Board is to take on the day-to-day running of the football club and make recommendations to the full board as mandated by the CFU constitution.

At the CFU board meeting on Thursday night it was finalised that the Operational board would now formally be making all decisions on the day-to-day running of the football club and all things related to the administration of the first team. It had been up and running in April alongside the FWG.

CFU director Andrew Morris will Chair the Operations Board and will be joined by Alan Case, Ian Swettenham, Ron Smith alongside CFU directors Mike Day, Calvin Hughes and David Williams.

A new working group related to Academy matters and the administration of the youth team has been set up and will be led by youth director Mike Day, with significant input from Academy head coach Calum McIntyre, whose long-term future at the club has now been secured .