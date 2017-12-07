Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & District Sunday League

Neil Astbury scored four goals in a man-of-the-match performance to fire Tarvin Rex to a 5-3 victory at Waverton Centurion and a place in the semi-finals of the Chester & District Sunday League Bill Gresty Trophy semi-finals.

Josh Leach put Waverton front early only for Mike Hallam and Astbury to turn the tables for Tarvin.

Steve Finley restored parity just before the break and did the same again in the second half, this time from the penalty spot, after Astbury notched his second.

But there was no way back for Waverton after the game’s best player completed his hat-trick with a 30-yard screamer.

Astbury then added his fourth from the spot as Tarvin joined Border BA in the last four of the Granada Gas-sponsored competition.

Two league matches beat the weather.

In Concorde Trophies Section A, Waggon & Horses recorded a 6-0 Blacon derby success at home to St Theresa’s, who put up more resistance than the final scoreline suggests.

Kieran Ball (2), Joe Henry, Jake Dean and James Henry were on target for Waggon, who also benefitted from an own goal.

In Section B, Holdi came from behind to win 2-1 at Dee Rangers.

Lewis Bradley struck two minutes before half-time to give Dee the lead.

But Holdi battled back after the restart with Tom Port equalising midway through the second half and Mark Wilson netting what proved to be the winner two minutes from the end of normal time.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA are going great guns in West Cheshire League Division One.

Todd Reid’s team hauled themselves up to seventh place in the top flight with a 3-1 victory at home to Neston Nomads.

It was Upton’s fifth win on the run in all competitions - four of them have come in the league - and one which will have delighted their manager Reid.

A big reason for their upturn has been the form of striker Sam Spridgeon.

He opened the scoring on Saturday before Luke Blondel brought Neston level.

But Spridgeon was not to be denied and he made it seven goals in the last five matches when he put Upton back in front. It was left up to veteran Chris Melia to round off the scoring.

Chester Nomads returned to action with a 1-1 draw at home to Rainhill Town. Louis Moss was on target for 14th-placed Nomads, who host sixth-placed Maghull this Saturday.

Upton entertain fourth-placed Newtown.

Chester & Wirral League

Dan Christian scored an injury-time equaliser to earn Newton Athletic a 1-1 draw at home to Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division leaders Shaftesbury Youth.

Danny Whitehead had put Shafts in front in Saturday’s big match.

MBNA (Alex Martin) went down 4-1 at home to Higher Bebington Kelma (Kenny Mahon, Steve Dawson, Ben Kierman 2), who moved above Sutton Athletic into second.

Sutton (Carl Welsbury 2, Jordan Grey 2, Peter Barnett, Paul Butler, OG) were busy booking their place in the semi-finals of the Wirral District FA Amateur Cup with a 7-0 success at Ellesmere Port Town A.

Upton JFC (Danny Evans 2, Joe Williams, Sam Brownlow) made a major statement by winning 4-1 at home to table-topping Clubbies AFC (Liam McGovern) in Olympic Trophies Division One.

Chester Nomads 3rds lost 5-0 at St Saviours (James Atkins, Carl Ngiam, Ryan Abraham, Cal Glover, Liam Well), who are now just three points behind Clubbies.

Blacon Youth Reserves (Trey Lattie 2, Jack Dixon, Jake Jones) edged a seven-goal thriller at Elton Athletic (Adam Brawn, Adam Hall, Joel Rodgers) 4-3 while FC Uber won 5-3 at home to Princes Villa (Steve Morgan 2, Gary Handley).

Hoole Youth (Carl Rixham 2, Shaun Gillan, Taylor Owen, Edwin Reyes Rojas, Jack Woodward) continued their impressive form by winning 6-1 at home to Princes Villa Reserves (Charlie Jones) in Link Up Division Two.

Second-placed Upton Bears Paw (Jamie Hughes 3, Jordan Davies 2, Robbie Joinson, Joe Yates, Liam Gough) ran out 8-1 winners at Rossmore Rangers (Jake Lloyd).

But they remain nine points behind pacesetters Ellesmere Port FC Reserves (Josh Forster 4, Danny Hale 3, Joe Heenan 2, Lewis Fearon, Liam Smith, Nathan Row, Chris Hannon, Kevin Toole), who cruised to a 14-1 victory at Saughall Colts.

Duddon United (Stu Johnson, Ryan Cartwright, Robbie Plank, Lewis Neal) won 4-1 at Brookvale United in the Runcorn District FA Cup.

Cheshire League

Malpas made an immediate return to winning ways in the Cheshire League Premier Division on Saturday.

Having gone down 2-1 at home to Poynton the week before, the Wrexham Road outfit bounced back with a hard-fought 2-1 home success over fellow high flyers Billinge.

The prolific Alex Hughes netted the winner after Ben Parry scored a wonder goal.

Malpas, who are fourth, travel to eighth-placed Ashton Town this Saturday.

In Division One, Deva Athletic are scheduled to return to action at Garswood United.

And in Division Two, Blacon Youth travel to Vulcan while Tarporley Victoria make their way to Grappenhall Sports.

Chester & Wirral League

Shotton Steel (Graham Randles 2, Paul Whittaker 2, Lee Cousins, Chris Bodan, Darren Pritchard) are the first team through to the Doug Johnson Trophy semi-finals following their 7-0 success at home to Mostyn on Saturday.

Three games took place in Tarvin Precision Vets Division Two.

Ashton (Matt Kilgallon 2), 2-0 at home to Tarvin, Dee Rangers (Jason Jones 2, Sam Hassell, Andy Evans), 4-3 at home to Frodsham Park (Dave Swayne, Wayne Clark, Ricky Askey), and leaders Nags Head Bunbury (Ade Smith 2, Adam Walton 2, Alex Moore 2, Sean Marsh), 7-1 at Upton JFC, all won.

The previous evening CBP FC (Alan Hughes) beat El Porto 1-0 and table-topping River Juniors (Steve Abbott, Danny Fortune, Gary Baker) overcame Ashton Phoenix 3-0 in the Friday Night 11s Division.

Earlier in the week, in the Monday Nights 11s divisions, Hoole Youth (Jordan Howley 2) and TRIC drew 2-2 in Ellesmere Port, while Newton Athletic (Danny Eaton, Adam Pownall, Dave Young) beat Balfour Beatty (Alex Major, Ben Smith) 3-2 and AFC Chester (Sam Spridgeon 3, Todd Reid 2, Sam Pickering) swept past Cestrian Legends (Tom Appleby) 6-1 in Chester.

Chester & Wirral League

The Chester & Wirral League will take on the York Football League in the last 16 of the FA Inter-League Cup this Saturday.

The tie takes place at Cammell Laird 1907 FC and kicks-off at 3pm. Entry costs £3.