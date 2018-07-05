Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While the attention of the nation may be fixed on events in Samara at 3pm on Saturday, Chester FC have the small matter of a friendly with Champions League runners-up Liverpool FC to contend with.

England take on Sweden in the World Cup quarter final this weekend, a game that kicks off at the same time as the Blues and the Reds, but for Chester bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley it will be their chance to go head to head with one of the world's best managers.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to bring a star-studded side to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday for the sell out all-ticket clash, which had been expected to bring a crowd of around 4,500.

It will be the first game in charge for Johnson and Morley and the first chance for Blues fans to get a glimpse of their new summer additions and a new-look squad ahead of the National League North campaign which kicks off at home to Spennymoor Town on August 4.

But who could the Reds bring?

We asked the Liverpool Echo's Reds reporter James Pearce to give us the inside track.

What can we expect?

Pearce said: "This is Liverpool's first friendly of what is a busy pre-season schedule. The players returned for pre-season at the beginning of this week and there were a few new faces.

"Naby Keita and Fabinho have both joined in the summer while Divock Origi is back with the squad after a loan spell.

"Klopp will likely field two very different teams in each half as he will be wanting to get players minutes under their belts. It is a game where he is likely to bring some senior players, though, as there isn't too much time until the season kicks off and every match during this pre-season schedule counts.

"Obviously the likes of Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Roberton Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah won't be involved because of their involvement at the World Cup."

(Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Who might be in goal?

"Simon Mignolet is away at the World Cup with Belgium so it is likely that Loris Karius could play his first game since the Champions League final.

"Obviously what happened there has been well documented and his subsequent visit to the USA where it was said he suffered concussion during the game that lead to him making the mistakes he did against Real Madrid. That is something that divides opinion but he will be in contention and no doubt he'll want to get back out playing sooner rather than later.

"Danny Ward is another option while Adam Bogdan is set to leave on loan so it could well be Karius and Ward in each half."

(Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Could Naby Keita and Fabinho play?

"There is a very good chance that both will make their debuts and get some minutes.

"They have been with the club since the start of pre-season and there will be plenty of people eager to see them in action for the first time. I'd expect at least one of them to play some part but it depends on what Klopp has in mind for the coming games and how he plans to utilise the squad."

What other stars could feature?

"After a loan spell away from the club Divock Origi is back and will be looking to make his mark and show Klopp that he should be considered as part of his plans this season.

"Then you have Daniel Sturridge who will want to make an impact. His future at the club is an uncertain one but he will likely be part of the squad for the weekend.

"I expect Andy Robertson, Dominic Solanke, James Milner, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana and Joe Gomez to feature while some of the younger players who have a big 12 months ahead of them, such as Ben Woodburn, Ryan Kent and Sheyi Ojo, will all want to show Klopp the best version of themselves."

(Image: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images)

The Liverpool Echo's predicted Liverpool squad for Chester clash

Predicted XI: Karius; Clyne, Klavan, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Lallana; Wilson, Woodburn; Origi.

Full list: Rafa Camacho, Pedro Chirivella, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Kamil Grabara, Danny Ings, Curtis Jones, Loris Karius, Naby Keita, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ryan Kent, Ragnar Klavan, Adam Lallana, Lazar Markovic, James Milner, Alberto Moreno, Sheyi Ojo, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Dominic Solanke, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Ward, Harry Wilson, Ben Woodburn.