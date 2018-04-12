Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City Fans United (CFU), the supporters group that owns Chester FC , have spoken on the current turmoil at the beleaguered football club.

CFU chairman David Harrington-Wright, directors Jeff Banks, Laurence Kirby and Calvin Hughes and secretary Marion Needham met with the Chronicle's Blues writer Dave Powell and BBC Radio Merseyside's Neil Turner for a special edition of the True Blue Podcast.

The board were quizzed on finances, the resignations of Simon Olorenshaw and Mark Howell, the end of Neil Young's involvement, Marcus Bignot's sacking and the potential investment as well as much more.

We received over 700 individual questions from hundreds of fans who emailed the Chronicle and we extended the podcast to 1hr 45mins.

We were unable to ask each and every one but we narrowed down the questions to the most pertinent and the ones that featured most prominently.

Here is the interview in its entirety.

You can follow us on Audioboom

1) Search for True Blue Podcast or visit https://audioboom.com/channel/the-true-blue

2) Click 'follow'.

We are now on iTunes

1) Search for True Blue Podcast.

2) Click subscribe under the True Blue Podcast logo.