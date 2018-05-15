Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Salford City duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are the front runners to take over at the managers role at Chester FC , it is understood.

The duo, who won the National League North with the Ammies less than a fortnight ago, parted company with Salford after 'irreconcilable differences' despite leading them to promotion.

And the duo could be set for a swift return to the game with the Blues, whose search for a successor to Marcus Bignot has been ongoing for over a month, with the club forced to look elsewhere having reached an impasse with their initial chosen candidate, Neil Redfearn.

But talks were held with the duo and other candidates over the weekend and the club are understood to have made a decision on who they want to lead the football club in the National League North, with Morley and Johnson in the frame.

The duo won three promotions in four years with Salford and were stars of the small screen as part of the BBC's 'Class of 92: Out of Their League' documentary, which charted the rise of the Ammies under the ownership of Manchester United greats Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

They also had success at Ramsbottom United, leading them to promotion in 2015 before taking the Salford City job.

The club are expected to make an official announcement in the next 24 hours.