Former Chester FC player, captain and assistant manager Ian Sharps has been placed in caretaker charge of League One strugglers Walsall.

The 37-year-old has been handed the reins at the Bescot Stadium after boss Jon Whitney was sacked.

Nantwich-born Whitney's 15-year association with Walsall was ended after they went down 2-0 at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday to slip within six points of the relegation places.

Now Sharps, alongside the vastly experienced John Ward, who is the club's professional development coach, could be given the chance to turn around the Saddlers' form on a temporary basis.

The ex-Tranmere Rovers centre-back, however, is not among the bookies' favourites to land the job permanently - unlike Wrexham boss Dean Keates.

Keates, whose Dragons side beat Chester 2-0 in Sunday's cross-border derby at the Racecourse, is the 4/1 second favourite to take over the club where he started his playing career.

Wrexham will be desperate to keep hold of the 39-year-old after leading the club to a place in the play-offs in what is his first full season in charge.

Sharps is highly rated, too, with many Blues supporters pinpointing his departure to Walsall, to become Whitney's first-team coach, in November 2016 as a key factor behind the club's nosedive in form.

The experienced defender signed for Chester in the summer of 2015 and made 39 appearances for the club during the 2015-16 season before being appointed number two to Jon McCarthy in May 2016.

The Blues won just seven of their final 27 games of the season, losing 16, after Sharps made the move to the Saddlers.