Former Chester FC defender Ryan Higgins has been forced to retire at the age of 23 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The defender has not played for his current club, Chester’s National League rivals Torquay United, since November 21 after undergoing medical tests.

Higgins, who made 68 appearances and scored three goals for the Blues during his 18-month spell at the club, said: “My sister was rushed to hospital with a heart condition back in November.

“I was actually at training here in Torquay when I received a call from my family to say my sister had been taken into hospital. I had a few weeks away with my family in what was a very worrying time for all of us.

“I did briefly return to football but, after further investigation, the doctors informed us that my sister’s condition was hereditary and all of us in the family would need to undergo tests.

“It has been a long and difficult process, and we received the worst possible news last week, which confirmed I would have to retire from the game.

“It is obviously heartbreaking news and something I will have to digest.

“Football has been my life and all I ever wanted to do since the age of four. It is too soon for me to know what the next step will be but I look forward to the next chapter in my life with a positive attitude.

“I would like to thank the Torquay United players, staff and supporters for the encouragement they have given me over my time at the club.

“It was very tough breaking this news to the players today but they are a terrific bunch of lads, and I wish the football club every success for the future.”

Higgins, who was speaking to Torquay’s official website, started his career at Everton at the age of six and went on to captain the club’s under-18s team before being released.

The right-back won a contract at Birmingham City before dropping into non-league with Tamworth and Telford before making the move to Chester in January 2015.

Higgins was a regular under Steve Burr in the second half of the 2014-15 season and a near ever-present the following campaign.

He joined fellow National League outfit Southport in September 2016 and was named their player of the year in his sole season at Haig Avenue before joining Torquay last summer.

Gulls general manager Geoff Harrop said: “This is devastating news for any young professional to end their career at just 23-years-old but I know everyone at Torquay United, players, staff and fans, will get right behind supporting Ryan and his family.

“I can only apologise to the Torquay United fans for not updating them on Ryan’s condition but it was obviously a very sensitive issue, with confidentiality and Ryan’s welfare our primary concern.

“I know Ryan will embark on the next step in his life with a positive attitude and we will be there for him whenever needed.

“As well as being a tremendous young footballer, he is a fantastic lad and will always be welcome at Plainmoor.”