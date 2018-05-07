Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Chester FC boss Marcus Bignot has been linked with the managerial vacancy at National League North outfit AFC Telford United.

The 43-year-old was sacked as Blues boss last month after relegation to the National League North was confirmed and was delivered the news in controversial circumstances when told of the decision in the car park after a youth team game .

Bignot had arrived at Chester in September, taking over the reins following the sacking of Jon McCarthy.

A successful five-year spell at Solihull Moors, where he lead them to promotion to the National League, saw him headhunted for the top job at Grimsby Town in November 2016. It was, though, a spell that would be short-lived and he was sacked as boss of the League Two side in April of last year.

At Chester, Bignot had to cope with a financial crisis behind the scenes and was unable to steer them to safety, wining six of his 35 games at the helm before being dismissed.

But according to the Shropshire Star the former Chester boss could be in line for a return to management - and he could face the Blues on the touchline next season with the Blues having tumbled through the National League trapdoor.

Before becoming an established Football League player with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Bristol Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham-born Bignot began his playing career in non-league football with Telford back in 1992, making almost 150 appearances for the Bucks before joining Kidderminster Harriers in 1996.

Bignot's younger brother, Paul, is part of the playing squad at New Bucks Head.

Telford, who narrowly escaped relegation from the National League North at the end of the season, parted company with manager Rob Edwards last week and have now started the process of seeking a successor.

Also linked to the job is Craig Harrison, who had thrown his hat into the ring for the Chester job after Bignot's departure.

The former boss of Shropshire-based TNS, who play in Oswestry but play in the Welsh Premier League, is one of the early front runners for the job.