There's no getting away from it - this is a big week for Chester FC.

The first formal City Fans United meeting of the year at the Blues Bar on Thursday (7.30pm) will give supporters the chance to quiz the board on how healthy or not the club is looking off the field.

We already know on the field it's not looking great.

Saturday's demoralising 3-1 home defeat to Gateshead means the Blues have missed their chance to climb out of the relegation places no matter the result of tonight's home clash with crisis-hit Hartlepool United (7.45pm).

But, before then, here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

What the managers say

Chester boss Marcus Bignot, whose side remain five points adrift of safety, said: "I've got to lift these players ahead of Hartlepool.

"It's important we get some more points return from January. Our away form has been more than good enough, if you look at the three recent games (1-1 at Guiseley, 1-0 at Ebbsfleet United, 1-1 at AFC Fylde). Somehow we have to turn that away form into home form."

Hartlepool manager Craig Harrison, whose team sit six points above the drop spots following their 2-0 home loss to Wrexham on Saturday, said: "Confidence is low and there's a lot going on but we can't have any excuses and the last thing we can do at the minute is feel sorry for ourselves.

"We need to dust ourselves down. We will get organised and get ready to go and win at Chester because we need to kick start our season.”

Form guide

Harrison is not wrong.

While there are mitigating circumstances - the club is up for sale and has only been able to pay wages this month thanks largely to the fundraising efforts of supporters - there is no escaping just how bad Pools' form is.

The defeat to Wrexham - played in front of a 6,833 sell-out crowd - extended their winless run in all competitions to nine matches.

Their record at the Deva Stadium is even worse.

Hartlepool's last league victory at Chester came in November 1970. The Blues are unbeaten in 16 home league meetings since then.

Bu Bignot's boys are going to have to play a lot better than they did against Gateshead who, let's not forget, were in awful form themselves.

Team news

Bignot will be hoping to include strikers Ross Hannah and Jordan Archer in his squad after they missed out at the weekend through injury.

And there could be a full league debut for 18-year-old midfielder Tom Crawford after he impressed off the bench against Gateshead.

Bignot said: "We finished with two 18-year-olds on the pitch (on Saturday). James Jones, who has had to be called upon in this period, and Tom Crawford.

"This was always the plan and don't be surprised to see him (Crawford) start on Tuesday. I think he warranted that after his second-half performance.

"Tom's got legs, he can run and he's technically good. Him and James Jones physically are there, but technically we've got to work with James, but he's willing and able."

Harrison has doubts over Michael Ledger, Nicky Featherstone and Rhys Oates. Former Chester captain Luke George is definitely sidelined along with Ryan Donaldson, Aaron Cunningham and Kenton Richardson.

Memory Lane

You only have to go back to August for the last meeting between the two clubs.

Former Airbus UK Broughton striker James Cassidy earned Pools a point after James Akintunde gave the Blues a first-minute lead.

But the last meeting between the teams in Chester came in October 2006 when goals from Ashley Westwood and Jon Walters earned the Blues a 2-1 success.

What we would do to have Walters out there tonight.