Thursday's revelations about the extent of Chester FC 's financial difficulties were a sobering moment.

It was revealed at the City Fans United (CFU) meeting that the Blues need £50,000 in the short term in order to remain in business, with fans facing the very real prospect of losing the football club that they fought so hard to bring back from the dead just eight short years ago.

But following Thursday's bleak news there has been an outpouring of support, with Chester fans and members of the wider football community digging deep to help the club in their time of need.

The CFU board met at the Swansway Chester Stadium last night and as of this morning the total raised stands at £17,066 with 280 new CFU members joining.

That total figure includes monies raised through the new CFU membership fees, although there are still pledges to come in and add to that figure.

And with the Chester FC Youth Academy side's National League Alliance Cup clash at home to Gateshead on Wednesday night (7pm kick off) set to attract a healthy crowd, it is hoped that the £20,000 mark can be passed by the end of the week.

It is free entry to tomorrow's game but donations to the Blues' cause are welcome.

It costs £12 a year to become an owner of Chester FC and member of the CFU.