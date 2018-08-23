Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seldom been smooth sailing where Chester FC are concerned.

While the current issues surrounding the postponements of home matches for the Blues owing to the water damage are frustrating, turn the clock back 20 years and it was a grim picture for Blues fans.

Two decades ago Chester City, then under the chairmanship of Mark Guterman, were in the midst of a financial crisis. Administration was looming and would finally come about in October 1998, as the Blues struggled to meet financial obligations, with players and staff going unpaid.

The Blues had staved off yet another winding up petition earlier in the month, with the matter settled out of court, and Guterman was resigned to selling his majority shareholding in the football club, which he had purchased from former owners, the construction firm Morrisons, back in 1994.

Guterman had claimed earlier in the 1997/1998 season that he had personally ploughed £1m into the football club and that it was losing £350,000 a year.

The Chester chairman had placed the club for sale in an advert in the Financial Times newspaper, and there were parties interested in taking over at the Deva Stadium.

One part that was interested was the consortium headed up by Chester businessman David Pickering and including would-be Chester FC chairman Tony Durkin as well as former Football Conference President Bill King and businessman Mark Astbury.

Guterman had stated that 'seven or eight' interested parties were keen to take over at the football club, but it was the Pickering consortium that had the backing from the fans.

By late August Pickering had become frustrated with Guterman and his failure to talk to potential buyers.

When it emerged that the parent company of Guterman's, Dovedene Ltd, had been struck off the companies register in November of 1997 for non-compliance, Pickering challenged Guterman to prove that he was indeed the majority shareholder.

Frustrated in his efforts, Pickering and his consortium took the drastic step of staging a sit in at the Deva Stadium on August 27, 1998. The intention of the occupation was to bring the matter to a close and for Guterman to disclose whether or not he was the majority shareholder.

The Chester City Independent Supporters Association (ISA), who had seen their membership increase considerably in the weeks leading up to the event, had given their backing to the occupation.

Spokesman for the ISA at the time, Michael Fair, said on August 24 following an members meeting: "Members gave their full support to the proposed actions of the consortium led by David Pickering later this week.

"In the recent past, Mr Pickering has challenged Chester City chairman Mark Guterman to prove his majority ownership in the club. To date he has failed to do so. Consequently the consortium will attempt to take control of the club on Thursday at 2pm when they will enter the club premises.

"This action will have the effect of either forcing Mr Guterman to finally provide proof of ownership or step aside and let the local business interests and the community and supporters take control."

And so, on August 27, Pickering, flanked by two hired security guards, attempted to gain access to the Deva Stadium, with around 50 fans present to watch alongside the gathered local and regional media, which included the BBC and ITV.

But Guterman was not present and had not been seen at the ground for several weeks.

It took until September 10 for Guterman, via lawyers acting on his behalf, to confirm he was indeed the legal owner of the beleaguered football club, with the 94% shareholding previously in the name of Dovedene Ltd transferred into Guterman's name two months before it was struck off the companies register.

But nothing changed for the better for Chester.

Later that week then Blues boss Kevin Ratcliffe claimed that Guterman had been treating the players and staff like 'second-rate citizens' after their wages were once again late despite assurances made by the chairman in the Chronicle.

Pickering and the consortium were still interested and met with the Football League officials in October 1998, outlining their plans for a possible phoenix club, stating that they would offer all the squad and manager at the time contracts for at least a month until a new board were in place. Pickering also stated that the consortium would look to include representatives from the Council and supporters associations on any new board.

The club was placed into administration on October 27, 1998, with corportate rescue and recovery specialists Begbies Traynor and their representative David Acland given until December 18, 1998 to find a buyer that would satisfy creditors.

Two consortiums entered the frame alongside Pickering, with Total Network Solutions owner Mike Harris and former Carlisle director Albert Doweck all expressing an interest.

Guterman quit as chairman on November 26, with administrator Acland running the club, determining no need for a chairman. Guterman retained his 94% shareholding, though, and offers for the club needed to be made to him via Acland.

The Pickering consortium tabled a bid of £50,000 for the club, reduced from an initial £100,000 with Astbury stating that the club had over 500 individuals and companies who wanted to purchase shares if they were successful in buying the club.

By the initial deadline of December 18, Chester had been afforded more time to pay back their creditors and were given until the end of January.

Another stay of execution was had and by February 1999 there were rumours abound that a North West consortium were readying a bid of £750,000 for the football club.

Staggeringly, while all this had been going on manager Ratcliffe and his squad had managed to remain competitive in Division Three, staving off any fears of a relegation battle and a drop into the Football Conference.

At the start of March, Acland had updated ISA members that a 'substantial' offer from a North West consortium and that the cash flow forecast had been beaten by £90,000 which had allowed the club to continue trading for so long while a new buyer was sought.

April arrived and talks continued with potential buyers and Acland revealed he had to convince the Football League that the club could fulfill its fixtures for 1999/2000.

He stated at the time: "Unless the club can, through a funder or a group of funders, proved that it is viable in the short, medium or long term, it won't go into the computer for the fixtures next year. And the Football League computers start churning out at the end of May."

A 400-strong supporters march took place a the start of May, where fans made for a carnival atmosphere as they made their way through the city streets on their way to the Deva.

By May 11 it emerged that former Sheffield United chairman Reg Brealey, in charge at Grantham Town, was leading the race to take over the football club from Guterman, meanwhile the ISA and a group of local businessman, including Ian Swettenham, made a last ditch bid of their own. Brealey had been expected to complete a takeover towards the end of May, however that didn't materialise. As the club headed into June, Acland revealed that a deal was close. Brealey and a mystery backer were in the frame.

On June 11, 1999 the Chronicle named Terry Smith as a potential interested party. On July 19, 1999 that deal was confirmed.